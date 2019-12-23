LETHBRIDGE -- Mary Ostrom said her first thought when a man dragged her from her car in the parking lot behind her office was, "This is it. I’m dead."

The robbery happened on Friday morning at around 8:30 p.m. right as Ostrom pulled into the downtown Lethbridge dental office on Fifth Street S. to start work for the day. The man was there only seconds after she parked.

"He tried to take my keys from me, and he then proceeded to grab at my purse," she said.

The incident was captured on the Lethbridge Dental Surgical Suites’ surveillance video. A man in a red hoodie can be seen approaching Ostrom’s SUV as she pulled into her parking space in the alley behind the office.

Ostrom said during the brief scuffle she yelled, kicked the man in the ankle, and told him he was on camera.

At that point, he quickly walked away.

Staff said a suspect was arrested about four blocks away. Lethbridge police have not yet responded to inquiries about the incident, but Ostrom said they were told by officers the individual had a weapon with him.

"I believe he was trying to break into a car with a knife," she said.

Dr. Brent Peterson, a dentist at Lethbridge Dental Surgical Suites, said crime in the area has been escalating since he started working at the office 2 ½ years ago.

"There are always people doing weird things around here," he said.

On the left, the image from the security video shows Mary Ostrom's encounter with the assailant. The photo on the right shows an image of the suspect prior to the incident. (Supplied)

A security company patrols the building all day long, but some staff arrive before security guards begin their shift.

Peterson said the latest incident is concerning because it’s beyond a nuisance call.

"Now they’re getting a little more aggressive," he said.

Ostrom said her employer does the utmost to try and keep his staff and patients safe, but it comes at a cost to him.

"You could say it’s the cost of doing business, but why should it be?" she said.

According to Ostrom, some staff carry sprays for self defence, while others try to be dropped off or arrange for an escort.

On Monday, Ostrom called work ahead of time and asked them to check and make sure there was no one in the parking lot when she pulled in.

"One of our basic human rights is to feel safe. I feel that right is violated every day in the city by the massive amounts of crime."

On Dec. 10, police responded to an adjoining dental office, Able Family Dentistry, when three people crashed through the ceiling while trying to break in through the rooftop ventilation system.

On Monday, staff at that office arrived to discover some individuals had started a small fire in the sheltered area outside the front door.

Sabelo Makalima, the marketing director for Able Dental Group, said police are responsive and proactive, but businesses are still experiencing problems.

Makalima says while they are hopeful this was an isolated incident, they aren’t going to take any chances and they are exploring options to beef up security, including expanding security guard hours.

"We will have to pay more, but we can’t put a price on safety," he said.