A business in southeast Calgary that offered camps and educational programs for children has closed indefinitely leaving families in search of alternative program and the centre’s staff jobless.

On Sunday night, families registered with Active Learning Programs, located in the Acadia Village Shopping Centre on Acadia Drive S.E., received an email from owner Jason McKinney advising them of the closure.

“It is with great sadness that effective immediately Active Learning Programs has ceased to operate. Trapped in a perfect storm of insufficient Registrants, an overly slow economic recovery in Calgary, obstructionist Child Care Licensing Office, and operating at a continued deficit we find ourselves unable to continue serving this great community. From our humble beginnings in the Living Room of our home 15 years ago to this wonderful location it has been a great pleasure to have worked with your children and we will miss them dearly. An unfortunate casualty of this is our Staff who have become like family to us and we hope that they will continue their excellent work in the Child Care industry.”

“For those of you who were still attending I apologize for the lack of notice in this matter, I do appreciate the inconvenience that this has placed on your family. At this time I would ask for privacy for my family and I as we mourn the loss of our figurative child.”

Former employees of the centre confirm to CTV Calgary that a total of five people have lost their jobs and they allege the owners owe them a significant amount in current wages and back pay.

A notice placed on the door by representatives of Acadia Village Shopping Centre, and dated August 20, 2018, indicated that Jason and Trisha McKinney were in breach of the lease and were in arrears for rent, dating back to May 1, 2018.

Parents say the closure caught them off guard. “Obviously it was a bit of a shocker,” said one parent who asked that their name be withheld. “We didn’t get any notice for any recovery because I had to work the next day. Here we are in jeopardy because the child can’t get any childcare.”

Families who had been registered at Active Learning Programs are left to wonder on the status of the hundreds of dollars in fees and deposits they had paid to the centre.

The school had programs for children from pre-school age to 12 years old and staff say approximately 50 children were enrolled at the time of the closure. The owners had been attempting to obtain a licence to add a day care service to the centre.

Karin Campbell, Ministry of Children’s Services spokesperson, confirms that the province is aware of the closure and is offering help to parents.

“Finding safe and affordable childcare is often a challenge for parents all over Alberta,” said Campbell in a statement to CTV. “We sympathize with the families now finding themselves in a difficult position.”

“The operator of this program submitted notice of his intent to close on Sunday. On Monday, regional officers went to the location to check the status of the program. The closure was not due to licensing concerns.”

“Parents affected by changes to any child care program can contact their local Children’s Services office for help finding alternate licensed and approved child care options in their community (1-877-644-9992). Alternatively, the Children’s Services website has an online look-up tool."

Jason McKinney tells CTV Calgary that there is more to the story and the closure is not due to “an evil business owner”. McKinney says he met with a bankruptcy trustee on Wednesday.

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette