A survey of employers in Calgary revealed a slightly higher number of businesses are planning to hire additional staff in the final months of 2019 compared to those who anticipate a staff reduction.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey asked employers "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of December 2019 as compared to the current quarter?”

The findings of the survey, released Tuesday morning, indicated that in Calgary:

10 per cent of employers plan to hire staff in the fourth quarter of 2019

8 per cent of employers expect to cutback staff in the fourth quarter of 2019

82 per cent of employers anticipate no change to their current staffing levels in the fourth quarter

"With seasonal variations removed from the data, Calgary’s fourth quarter Net Employment Outlook of +2% is a two percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook," said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta region, in a statement released Tuesday morning. "It is also a four percentage point increase from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a slow hiring pace for the upcoming months."

The survey queried 1,930 employers, a representative sample, across Canada and has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 per cent.

Calgary's estimates are slightly less encouraging than the fourth quarter national projections as, across Canada, the survey found 15 per cent of employers plan to hire, six per cent plan to reduce staff, 78 per cent plan to maintain staffing levels, one per cent undecided.

The complete findings of the survey are available at ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey