Stakeholders to provide parking options, ideas to Lethbridge committee

A city committee is asking Lethbridge's Business Improvement Area (BIA) and Heart of our City Committee (HOC) to engage with their members about different options for paid parking after around 15 business owners and residents visited council chambers on Wednesday to voice their concern over proposed parking fine increases.

If the proposed amendment to the traffic bylaw is passed, it would double parking fines across Lethbridge from $25 to $50, with a $15 reduction for fines paid within a week.

"It’s a pretty huge increase," said business owner Hunter Heggie.

"I think it's a killer for the business. We've been through a lot the last few years and this would just be a death-blow to some businesses."

Last week, city council deferred the proposed amendments back to the Economic Standing Policy Committee (SPC), asking members to get more information before giving it second and third reading.

The proposed amendment wouldn't change the price of parking, just the fine for not paying.

"You have to pay for parking, I don't think that what any of us are arguing," said Brian Smith, co-owner of Boarderline Skateshop. "I think it's just the massive increase."

"There are a lot of people that come into our business and struggle with the app or struggle with the machines in general."

Officials say about 80 per cent of people who park downtown do pay for their spot.

The city is hoping the fine increase would help boost compliance.

"You get increased turn over, so those downtown businesses that are complaining about someone always being in front of their business and not moving, it moves traffic around," said Darwin Juell, transportation manager with the city.

"The last time we increased parking fines was in 1990."

Fines in Lethbridge are the lowest compared to other municipalities in the province.

Heggie says despite no consultation happening prior to Wednesday’s meeting, he's pleased to see council is willing to listen to business owners and residents to hear their concerns.

"This is a good opportunity for us to morph this into a discussion about downtown and what we're doing and what we can do with parking in the future," he said.

On Wednesday, the SPC passed a resolution for the bylaw to be postponed until the BIA and HOC can provide different options for parking.

The results will be shared with the SPC later this year.