Stakeholders to provide parking options, ideas to Lethbridge committee
A city committee is asking Lethbridge's Business Improvement Area (BIA) and Heart of our City Committee (HOC) to engage with their members about different options for paid parking after around 15 business owners and residents visited council chambers on Wednesday to voice their concern over proposed parking fine increases.
If the proposed amendment to the traffic bylaw is passed, it would double parking fines across Lethbridge from $25 to $50, with a $15 reduction for fines paid within a week.
"It’s a pretty huge increase," said business owner Hunter Heggie.
"I think it's a killer for the business. We've been through a lot the last few years and this would just be a death-blow to some businesses."
Last week, city council deferred the proposed amendments back to the Economic Standing Policy Committee (SPC), asking members to get more information before giving it second and third reading.
The proposed amendment wouldn't change the price of parking, just the fine for not paying.
"You have to pay for parking, I don't think that what any of us are arguing," said Brian Smith, co-owner of Boarderline Skateshop. "I think it's just the massive increase."
"There are a lot of people that come into our business and struggle with the app or struggle with the machines in general."
Officials say about 80 per cent of people who park downtown do pay for their spot.
The city is hoping the fine increase would help boost compliance.
"You get increased turn over, so those downtown businesses that are complaining about someone always being in front of their business and not moving, it moves traffic around," said Darwin Juell, transportation manager with the city.
"The last time we increased parking fines was in 1990."
Fines in Lethbridge are the lowest compared to other municipalities in the province.
Heggie says despite no consultation happening prior to Wednesday’s meeting, he's pleased to see council is willing to listen to business owners and residents to hear their concerns.
"This is a good opportunity for us to morph this into a discussion about downtown and what we're doing and what we can do with parking in the future," he said.
On Wednesday, the SPC passed a resolution for the bylaw to be postponed until the BIA and HOC can provide different options for parking.
The results will be shared with the SPC later this year.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Edmonton
-
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
-
Man charged with indecent acts at post-secondary schools, police believe there may be more victims
A man has been charged after allegedly performing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary campuses, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since July; 26 deaths added
Alberta now has 622 people in hospital with COVID-19, 19 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Vancouver
-
Early election for B.C.? Nope, says Eby, despite poll suggesting residents expect one this year
Premier David Eby is shutting down election speculation even as a new survey suggests many British Columbians think we may be heading to the polls this year.
-
Man suspected of assaulting North Vancouver dog walker arrested; victim speaks out
A North Vancouver dog walker has mixed emotions after learning the man accused of attacking her last month turned himself in over the weekend.
-
West Vancouver lawyer banned from B.C.’s investment market, financial regulator says
A West Vancouver lawyer has been permanently banned from practicing in B.C.’s investment market after allegedly generating over a billion dollars from illegal stock sales in the U.S.
Atlantic
-
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
-
Special weather statements issued ahead of freezing rain risk for the Maritimes Friday
The Maritime region is set to experience a weather whiplash when unseasonably warm temperatures drop to below zero at the end of the week.
-
Former medical student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown prosecutor
A Crown prosecutor says William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Court of Appeal orders forfeiture of Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
The British Columbia Court of Appeal has directed the province to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses following a protracted civil forfeiture dispute over whether the properties were likely to be used to commit or plan future criminal activity.
-
Feds to help pay for new Belleville Terminal in Victoria Inner Harbour
There's new excitement in Victoria's Inner Harbour now that the federal government has agreed to open its chequebook to help rebuild an aging ferry terminal.
-
Esquimalt intersection closed due to crash, potential gas leak
Victoria police are warning drivers to avoid a section of Craigflower Road through Esquimalt, B.C., on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Some coffee drinkers could face kidney dysfunction if they don't reduce caffeine, new U of T research finds
New University of Toronto research found some coffee drinkers may need to start putting up boundaries with caffeine or face an increased risk of kidney dysfunction.
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
'It's at a crisis point': Dubious insurer practice of paying less than Ontario minimum wage appears to be spreading
Ontario’s insurance regulator says a major insurance company was just wrong when it told a man grievously injured in a hit-and-run to find caregivers to work for less than minimum wage.
Montreal
-
Liberal MP may not vote for party's language bill due to changes made by opposition
A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government's official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.
-
There's no energy crisis, says Fitzgibbon, contrary to what Skeete says
There is no energy crisis in Quebec, according to Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, even though one of his colleagues argues otherwise.
-
Police dog handler tells Quebec inquest he had trouble getting scent of girls, father
A provincial police dog handler who arrived at the scene of a car crash involving two young Quebec girls and their father in July 2020 says he had difficulty doing his job because the scene had been contaminated by first responders who'd already been searching.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston facing sexual assault charges
A gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents that occurred in the Ottawa and Kingston area over an eight-year period.
-
Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
-
Nearly $250K scammed from Chinese students in Waterloo region: police
Waterloo regional police say since October 2022 police have been investigating two incidents targeting international Chinese students at post-secondary institutions in Waterloo region.
-
Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale
Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
‘It’s hard to believe it’s here’: Team Sask. Biathlete heading to Canada Winter Games in PEI
A group of biathletes from Saskatchewan is getting set for their first Canada Winter Games.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally killed Indigenous woman 23 years ago granted day parole
A Saskatoon man found guilty of brutally murdering an Indigenous woman 23 years ago has been granted day parole.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash in northwestern Ontario closes Highways 11, 17
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
-
Sudbury students help build human-size robot using 3D printing
Students at Sudbury’s Lasalle Secondary School have been busy building a robot -- the first of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Timmins police chief says plan in place to deal with recent resignations
The chief of the Timmins Police Service, Daniel Foy, told CTV News after the police board meeting Wednesday that plans are in the works to attract new officers to the city and keep existing officers on the force long-term.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
-
Kenora man arrested after 'random' machete attack on Winnipeg bus rider
A Kenora, Ont. man has been arrested in connection with what police say was a 'random and unprovoked' machete attack on a Winnipeg bus rider last week.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issues warning after 3 deadly overdoses
Three fatal overdoses were reported in the south and southeast areas of the province over the past week, all involving fentanyl or meth in powdered form, according to police
-
'A dream come true': Trevor Harris addresses Ridernation for the first time
Newly signed Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, spoke to media and Ridernation on Wednesday for the first time since joining the green and white.
-
'A way of understanding': All Nations Hope highlights healing for Indigenous storytelling month
To celebrate Indigenous storytelling month in February, All Nations Hope hosted their winter gathering with traditional teachings and stories called ‘Sākihitowin – Stories from a place of love.’