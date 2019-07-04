Old age has a way of catching up with us and Jay Contway, a world famous western American sculptor, is no exception.

Contway spent time in the rodeo circuit, raised working quarter horses and he sculpted.

He has over 225 original works and, from them, he’s cast over 6,000 pieces, each of them a treasure.

Contway first brought his art to the Calgary Stampede in 1976 and has been creating trophies for the rodeo consecutively since 1988.

Even now, at the age of 84, Jay is providing the chuckwagon and outrider trophies for this year's winners on the track.

In a letter, placed next to the various bronze statues on display at the Heritage Inn High River, Jay and his wife Lynn express their fondness for the Calgary Stampede and say the time he spent here has had a huge impact on his life.

With this in mind, they have turned first to Alberta with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The letter reads:

"Jay Contway has lived his life large. He worked hard, played hard and roped hard. It never occurred to him to save a nickel for a rainy day. He was too busy making great art, buying horses, buggies, wagons, saddles … and a few more horses and raised some great ones that went on to be outstanding rodeo horses. Jay’s rainy day has arrived. Jay can no longer ride or rope, walk or work his way through the small details of daily living. In order to keep our home and pay for Jay’s health care, we have to sell art … all the art."

On Sunday July 7, Frank McInenly Auctions will be selling 29 Jay Contway bronzes including one huge piece, titled 'Turning 'Em North,' a sculpture that sat for years on Contway’s own front lawn.

Auctioneer Stacey McInenly tells CTV News for art collectors, this is a very unique opportunity.

"The bronzes that we’re selling are Jay's bronzes, [and] a lot of them were Stampede trophies. This is his collection. Some of these are actually the artist copies editions, so they were for his own personal enjoyment."

The Classic Art Auction begins at noon on Sunday and collectors are invited to view all Contway's works alongside dozens of other pieces from the Robert Watson Estate starting at 10 a.m. Details and the complete sales catalogue can be found online.