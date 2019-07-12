An Edmonton woman says her plans to travel to Calgary for a Stampede concert on Saturday have been cancelled after her tickets were refunded with no explanation from the organizer.

Crystal Moze purchased eight tickets to see American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at Knoxville’s Stampede tent on Saturday night.

Moze received the purchase confirmation and tickets over email, but a few days later noticed the money had been refunded on her bank statement.

“I’m a loyal fan to him [Machine Gun Kelly] and it breaks my heart deeply that I can’t be there, it devastates me,” said Moze.

Moze said she tried to reach out to the promoters multiple times.

“I messaged them six times before I finally got a reply and they knew it was about tickets. They refused to help me and just pointed me to the direction of the third party ticket seller,” said Moze. "After the third time of calling them, they said the bank flagged it as suspicious fraudulent purchases on my credit card.”

Moze said her bank told her there was no suspicious activity on her account and that she is disappointed with the customer service.

“All I wanted them to do was rectify the situation, which was let me pay what I originally paid for my tickets. They pretty much told me I was out of luck and that I had to buy them at the price they were now selling them at which was almost double what I bought them for,” said Moze.

On Friday afternoon, the only tickets left for sale were $74.25, including taxes and fees.

Moze says she is a student and mother of five and it’s unreasonable for her to spend extra.

The show is presented by Blueprint Alberta and Nightshift Entertainment and tickets are being sold through Front Gate Tickets.

Blueprint Alberta responded to CTV’s request for an interview and a spokesperson said they will be in touch with the customer to find a solution, offer her tickets at her original purchase price and will provide CTV with an explanation of what may have happened.

More to come….