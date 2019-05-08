Now that the warm weather has returned, many Calgarians are looking forward to summer and the upcoming Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

A group of performers helped out in the Stampede fever on Wednesday with a pop-up event for the 2019 Bell Grandstand Show called “Trailblazer.”

Inspired by the travelling shows of the early 20th century, the new performance brings all of that excitement onto a state-of-the-art outdoor stage.

Trailblazer is created by Grammy and Emmy award winner David Pierce and involves a huge stage spectacle.

“[It] sees multiple individual acts on stage all at once, performing in unison with 130 Young Canadians. A show of this scale has never been seen at the Calgary Stampede and will only be here for 10 nights,” Pierce said in a release.

Because Bell Canada is an official sponsor of the show, audience members will also be able to participate in the pre-show using their smart phones using complimentary Wi-Fi right on the grandstand.

“We look forward to finding different ways every year to enhance the Grandstand Show experience for the audience and the broader Calgary community,” said Loring Phinney, vice-president of corporate marketing at Bell Canada in a release.

In order to celebrate the Bell Grandstand Show, you can save 40 percent on select tickets for the show on July 5 from May 8 to 10.

Tickets start at $49 and include a seat at the GMC Rangeland Derby and admission into Stampede Park. Standing tickets start at $17.

More information can be found online.