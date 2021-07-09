CALGARY -- Friday night, the Calgary Stampede plans to celebrate the resilience and determination of all Albertans by lighting up the sky with a fireworks extravaganza in four different cities across the province.

At 11 p.m., The Fireworks Spectacular presented by Bell will erupt in a blaze of colour over Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deer in the largest and most sophisticated fireworks event presented in Canada this year.

“This is our way of lighting up the Alberta skies and providing the opportunity to celebrate together,” said Steve McDonough, President and Chairman of the Stampede board, in a release. “Thousands of Albertans will be able to view this amazing firework show from their own neighbourhood at the same time, with the same soundtrack on July 9th.”

The pyrotechnics will be presented by Fireworks Spectacular Canada, an Alberta-based company who are bringing an award-winning team of fireworks artists together across the province to present a memorable moment to kick off the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

The free show, which will be live streamed on the CTV Calgary website, as well as on CTV Calgary, CTVNews.ca and CTV2, will also be a celebration of the return to live events, as the pandemic winds down.

That's because this year, you can also watch the fireworks in person, from the Stampede as the closing act of the Stampede Grandstand Show.

“As we move hopefully into our post-pandemic future, this fireworks display will allow us to safely honour what we’ve been though, to express our gratitude to all the essential workers who gotten us through, and to look forward with optimism,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

