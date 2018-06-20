Bars, restaurants and lounges in Calgary can start serving alcohol earlier in the day during the 10 days of the 2018 Calgary Stampede following the province’s decision to extend liquor service hours.

Establishments with Class A, Class B or Class C liquor licenses in Calgary may serve liquor as early as 8:00 a.m. from July 6 through July 15, a full two hours earlier than the start of regular liquor service hours.

“This allows businesses to make decisions and make choices in a safe and sustainable way to ensure that they can grow their businesses and celebrate the Calgary Stampede,” said Graham Sucha, MLA Calgary-Shaw. “Our ultimate goal to see out of this is allowing them to serve that beer or that mimosa with breakfast when we have tourists coming into town who are wanting to have a safe and enjoyable time.”

Liquor service cutoff will not be extended beyond the normal 2:00 a.m.

The extension of liquor service hours has been offered for numerous special events in Alberta. This year’s Calgary Stampede liquor extension will overlap with the current World Cup liquor extension where establishments showing games can begin serving alcohol at the start of a match.