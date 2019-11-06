Brandon Smith has done it all for the Calgary Stampeders.

The 35-year-old northern California native joined the organization in 2008. He’s been to six Grey Cups, winning three of them — one of only three players in franchise history to win the cup three times.

The only thing Smith hadn’t won in his 12 years as a Stampeder was the Presidents' Ring, but that all changed Wednesday.

The Presidents' Ring goes to the player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field. It’s special because it’s voted on by the winner's teammates.

Bo Levi Mitchell said Smith is definitely deserving of the ring.

“That guy embodies and encompasses everything that ring means,” Mitchell said. “He’s not given a lot of credit for maybe motivational speaking but he motivates me."

"He motivates a lot of guys in the way he comes to work every single day,” Mitchell said.

That sentiment was echoed by Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson.

"He's done a lot for our team, and our city, I think the guys have finally bought into what he is," Dickerson said. "He's so consistent and does a great job. A little recognition won't hurt."

Smith said it was an honour to win it.

“It’s been a while," he said. "I’ve been here for quite some time and to finally get this is truly an honour.”

The timing of the award is perfect for Smith because he’s retiring at the end of the 2019 season.

And as big as this award is, he’s got his eyes on another prize: his fourth Grey Cup.

“Championship is always the ultimate goal, whether it’s your last season or your first,” Smith said. “To have an opportunity to do it at home this year means that much more .”

Calgary hosts this year's Grey Cup championship on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

Smith and the Stampeders will begin their quest for back-to-back Grey Cups this Sunday, when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the western semifinal. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.