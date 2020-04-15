CALGARY -- Stampeders defensive back Jamar Wall has been busy this off-season, fulfilling his duties as the team's player representative, so Wall wasn’t surprised when CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced last week that the 2020 CFL season wouldn’t start before the beginning of July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being the team representative and P.A. (CFL Player Association) member for the club, I’ve been in close contact with the executives and I knew it was coming," he said, in an interview with CTV News.

The big question, of course - for fans, players, coaches and TSN programmers - is will the CFL be able to come back at all this season? Wall says he hopes so but like everyone else on the planet, he has to wait to see how the pandemic plays out.

“It’s difficult to say," he said. "We all know that we need a season for a lot of different reasons."

“I would think there’s going to be a season. I’m hoping there’s a season. I just don’t know how many games or anything like that. Maybe that’s just optimism coming from me.”

Staying in touch

Wall stays in touch with Stampeders players via email. He says they have to be prepared just in case there isn’t a season.

“We all know that you don’t get paid unless you’re playing games," he said. "Hopefully, guys have been smart with their money and do not think this is just going to blow over in a couple of weeks.”

While getting the bills paid during the pandemic is priority number one, it’s also important for players to stay in game shape in order to be ready in case there is a season - even if all the gyms in the city are closed.

Wall dealt with that by building a micro-home gym in the basement, where ever there was space not taken up by his daughter Taleah's toys.

The triple demands of being a stay-at-home dad, a player rep and a professional defensive back can be challenging, and Wall admits he has to get creative sometimes in order to fit all three into everyday life.

His workouts often revolve around the schedule of another Wall - baby daughter Taleah.

“Some days I get up and do it (work out) in the morning," he said. "Sometimes it’s in between naps with her and that sort of thing,”

“I’ve got a trainer that I’ve been working with," he added, "and he’s been sending me workouts to do at home.”

Even though Wall would love to get back on the field at some point this season, he also knows how important it is for people to listen to the health experts guiding the world through a major public global health crisis.

“If we listen it’s going to help this thing blow past," he said, "and get it over with.”