Stampeder Malik Henry says he has suffered devastating Achilles injury
Stampeders fans woke up Sunday from a tough loss to even tougher injury news.
Wide out Malik Henry announced on social media Sunday that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon.
"To everyone that DM'd me or reached out concerning last night, just wanted to give y''all an update," he wrote. "I ruptured my Achilles last night at the game. It's gonna be a long process but I know God wouldn't put me through anything I couldn't handle. Thank you for all the prayers."
Henry was injured on a non-contact play against the Roughriders. He was helped off the field and later carted off the sideline, according to TSN.ca.
There's no timeline for Henry's return.
His injury was just the latest to hit the Stamps offence. They're also missing wide out Reggie Begelton, number one running back Ka'Deem Carey, wide receiver Jalen Philpot and wide receiver Tyson Middlemost, according to a social media post by Salim Valji.
The Stamps haven't made an announcement concerning Henry's injury but they did quote tweet his announcement, saying "Wishing Malik a speedy recovery."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Massive crowds pack Toronto streets as Canada's largest Pride parade begins
Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on Sunday to take part in Canada's largest Pride parade.
Rising number of wildfires trigger poor air quality warnings in Ontario, Quebec
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri
At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Sunday morning crash in southeast Edmonton
Police say speed and impairment are behind a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge early Sunday morning.
-
Young Albertans honoured for 'selflessness' at Stollery Superstar event
More than 200 kids and youth who helped raise money for the hospital were honoured at Fort Edmonton Park at the eighth annual Stollery Superstars Party.
-
Edmonton Humane Society throws park party for pets
Some of the city's fuzzier residents were out with their owners Sunday to have some fun and raise some cash for animals in need.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters revive pet dog after fire destroys Chilliwack home
A large fire engulfed a Chilliwack house early Sunday morning.
-
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after South Surrey crash
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Fredericton strawberry farm faces possible closure as owners retire
Dave and Susan Walker have been owners of Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm for forty years, and now, they're ready to retire. While buyers are interested in taking over, it hasn't been the seamless process the Walkers hoped for.
-
Field of Dreams: Cape Breton ball field gets major facelift
Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the Hawks Dream Field project in Cape Breton is closer to becoming a reality.
Vancouver Island
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
-
'We’re excited': Highway 4 open again after overnight closure
After being closed for 17 days, Highway 4 finally reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic at 3 p.m. Friday. But just five and a half hours later, the vital connector for the Island’s west coast communities was shut down once again due to high winds.
Toronto
-
Massive crowds pack Toronto streets as Canada's largest Pride parade begins
Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on Sunday to take part in Canada's largest Pride parade.
-
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
-
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
-
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters with 24 hours in separate incidents.
-
Despite difficult weather conditions, Chibougamau, Que. residents avoid second evacuation
Despite weather conditions that are complicating firefighters' work, residents in Chibougamau, Que. do not need to be evacuated for the time being, the municipality's mayor announced Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
-
Police investigating stabbing outside Ottawa Mission
Emergency crews responding to the stabbing on Daly Avenue, near Waller Street, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Kitchener
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping
A six-year-old Guelph student left behind on a field trip, two women who saved a man from a burning Corvette, and truck driving safety concerns following a crash round out the top stories of the week.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
Saskatoon
-
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
-
Saskatoon cyclists support safety audit of intersection where teacher was killed
Saskatoon councillors are set to vote on whether to conduct a safety audit of an intersection where a cyclist was killed after colliding with a truck in May.
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Air quality statement issued for parts of northern Ont.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
-
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Winnipeg
-
Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
-
'A town they can live in, thrive in, and stay in': Steinbach celebrates Pride
Hundreds gathered in Steinbach Sunday, as Manitoba's third-largest city celebrated Pride.
-
Brandon Clinic to shut down walk-in clinic July 4: CUPE
The Brandon Clinic is shutting down its walk-in services next month.
Regina
-
Man charged in attempted murder investigation in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice
A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a woman twice and fleeing from officers at high speeds.
-
Gone in a flash: Peony enjoyers seize the moment at Regina flower show
Regina was host to a strategically timed flower show featuring peonies, the colourful perennial that blooms for just a handful of days in June.
-
'Having a conversation': Hopes for discussion on homeless increase as city hall tent camp grows
A tent encampment in front of Regina's city hall has grown to include dozens of people. Those taking part hope the camp brings about discussions around homelessness in the city.