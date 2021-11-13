Stampeders clinch playoff spot, eliminate Lions with 33-23 win over B.C.

VANCOUVER -

The Calgary Stampeders clinched a playoff spot with a 33-23 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night.

The result also officially eliminated the lacklustre Lions (4-9) from playoff contention.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns for the Stampeders (7-6), connecting on 20 of 26 attempts. Calgary kicker Rene Paredes made two field goals, including a 44-yarder in the third quarter.

B.C.'s Michael Reilly had 340 passing yards and a touchdown as his side lost its seventh game in a row. Nick Vogel added three field goals for the hometown Lions, including a 39-yard strike, in his first-ever CFL game.

Lions fans began streaming to the exits with just over two minutes left in the game after Reilly was sacked for the second time in the game and Darnell Sakney recovered the fumble at the B.C. 46-yard line.

Earlier in the quarter, Mitchell dished a short pass to Malik Henry and he sprinted nine yards into the end zone for Calgary's fourth TD of the night. Paredes made the convert, putting the Stamps up 33-23 with less than four minutes on the clock.

(The Canadian Press)