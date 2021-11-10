Stampeders defensive back DaShaun Amos maintains positive attitude despite being pulled from the lineup

CALGARY -

DaShaun Amos was having a solid season for the Calgary Stampeders. In 11 games the 27-year-old had 24 defensive tackles and two special teams' tackles.

But when the Stamps brought in cornerback Tre Roberson, someone had to be removed from the lineup. Unfortunately for Amos, it was his number eight that was called.

Of course he didn't agree with the decision but he wasn't about to let his feelings become a distraction to the Stamps' late-season playoff push.

Amos said he has always put the team ahead of himself.

"You know I'm a player so you know I can control what I can control," Amos said.

"That's going out there and being a great teammate and continue being a leader and play whatever role is given to me. Like you said, go out there with a great attitude."

DaShaun Amos, Calgary Stampeders, Nov. 10, 2021

TOTAL CLASS

Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson has been raving about Amos' attitude. He knows it isn't easy being pulled from the lineup and said Amos handled the situation with total class.

"It says a lot about his character and who he is and how he was raised," said the Stamps sideline boss."I understand - and you should be disappointed and you know it is what it is - but it also doesn't mean that you have to show up with a bad attitude and add to it that you're not going to work.

"I mean we've been pretty good all year," he added, "but there definitely have been times where I feel like I would call it pouty, where a guy is going to let you know just how upset they are (to be pulled from the lineup).

"I know they're upset," he said, "and I understand about professional football and I understand that you have a right to be disappointed, but you can handle it two ways and I'm guaranteeing you that DaShaun handled it the right way."

Part of being a good professional is being ready when your number is called. Amos says the Stamps won't have to worry about that. He'll do anything to get back onto the football field.

"When they originally made the decision and I spoke with Dicky (Dave Dickenson) you know I just made sure that he knew that I can play any position on this backend. I believe in my skillset.," Amos said.

"Like I say, whatever the decision is week in, week out I take it one day at a time," he added.

"So whatever the decision is, whenever they come up to me and say we need you to learn to long snap, we need you to be able to return (kicks), whatever it is you know I'm here for it.

"Like I said team first," he added. "I just want to continue to pile numbers in that win column."

Amos is hoping his number will still be called on Friday night against the B.C. A win over the Lions would clinch a playoff berth for the Stampeders.