CALGARY -- Connor McGough will never forget this time of year in 2017. The Medicine Hat native was drafted fourth overall by the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the CFL Canadian draft.

McGough said it was a special moment.

“When I heard my name go in the first round it was a surreal moment," he said. "I was at home with my family in Medicine Hat. To be able to be at home with my family, my grandma and my friends, it was such a surreal moment that I’ll never forget.”

That special moment was followed by another huge one this year.

McGough decided to come back to Alberta this off season as he signed a contract with the Calgary Stampeders. But he’s still not sure when he’ll be able to hit McMahon Stadium and pull on the red and white home jersey.

McGough understands his Stamps debut is very much up in the air because of the pandemic, which has thrown the 2020 CFL schedule into uncertainty.

“It’s tough for sure," he said, "but just to be able to wear these colours, it’s very special for me. And to be able to do anything I can in the community or anything we can do off the field is just as special.”

Giving back

McGough is a big believer in giving back. He’s an active member of the CFL’s Tackle Hunger program, as well as the Stampeders' spokesperson for a campaign to raise awareness for the challenges faced by the food banks during the COVID-19 crisis.

McGough said anything he can do to help makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s just a great way for us to help out those in need," he said. "Unfortunately right now we can’t donate perishable food items, but we can donate financially. And if that is tough right now with the times, just spread the word through Tweets or anything through social media.”

McGough is doing all he can to stay busy. He’s also completing his university arts degree. McGough said he’s had a lot of time to think about his education.

“With the time we have being at home it had me really thinking about life after football,” he said.

“So to be able to finish that is very special for me and potentially looking at starting another degree."

The CFL Canadian draft is on Thursday. McGough’s new team, the Stampeders have the first pick overall.