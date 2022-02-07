Stampeders don't expect to be big players when free agency period opens up on Tuesday

One of the more important moves in the off season was to get veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to restructure his contract. That allows the Stamps to go into next season with Mitchell and Jake Maier as their quarterbacks.

