The Calgary Stampeders Labour Day winning ways continued with a 25-9 win over the Edmonton Eskimos Monday, marking eight wins in a row against their provincial rivals in the Labour Day classic.

Bo Levi Mitchell, returning to the field for the first time in two months, threw for 263 yards, completing 19 of 28 passes including one touchdown pass in the victory.

He was assisted by Reggie Begelton, who caught 10 passes for 138 yards, and now has five touchdowns in the past two games.

The Stamps defence generated two quarterback sacks of Edmonton's Trevor Harris, whom they also harassed into throwing an interception and forcing a turnover on downs late in the game in a goal line stand.

Before the game, Stamps faithful packed the parking lot at McMahon Stadium for the annual tailgating tradition, with grills fired up.

“This is the start of our 28th year tailgating and our 252nd consecutive game in a row," said fan Larry Buzan. "Every home game we’re here all the time."

Buzan said his dad started the tradition and he’s kept it going with a friend, also raising money for charity during the pre-game festivities.

“It's about spending quality time with quality people, dressing up in red, wearing our team colours and cheering on our Stamps,” said fellow fan Shawn Irwin.

Every Stamps fan had to be excited by the healthy return of quarterback Mitchell.

Mitchell, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018, hadn’t played since June 29 when he suffered a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm.

With Monday’s win, the Stamps were able to get ahead of the Eskimos in the West division.

According to the Stampeders website, the Labour Day battle of Alberta started in 1959. The red and white lead the series overall.

The provincial rivals will meet again for the third and final time in the regular season September 7 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.