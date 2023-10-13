Stampeders face Friday night CFL showdown against Roughriders with post-season position on the line

It's a do-or-die Friday night for the Calgary Stampeders as they desperately try to extend one of the more impressive records in professional sports.

The Stampeders have made the playoffs every year since 2005, which means 17 straight post-season appearances.

By comparison, the Patriots have the NFL's longest post-season streak at 11, the Atlanta Braves have MLB's at 14 and the Pittsburgh Penguins have 16, the NHL benchmark.

The Stamps still trail the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, who made the playoffs 22 years in a row, between 1998 and 2019.

Despite hobbling into Friday night's game against Saskatchewan with only four wins, the Stampeders still have a chance to keep the streak going.

They are four points back of the Roughriders with one game in hand. A win Friday puts them two back with two games to go, while Saskatchewan, with six wins, will only have one.

The bad news – well, it's all been bad news this year if you're a Stamps fan, player or coach.

Just ask head coach Dave Dickenson, who told Stampeders TV host Natasha Staniszewski he's looking for whatever good news his team can generate from this miserable season.

"The guys have been locked in and working hard," Dickenson said. "It'd be nice for some good things to happen to us – that'd be great. Try to find a positive about the season and we are very fortunate to still be alive at 4-11.

"We got to take advantage of an opportunity."

Roll up your sleeves, it's a Must-Win Game Day.@tvnatasha gets you set with everything you need to know before tonight's do or die battle with the Roughriders.#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/CpgkiuOnKK — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 13, 2023

The two teams have split two games this year, with the Riders winning at McMahon Stadium in overtime in Week 3 and the Stamps returning the favour at Mosaic Field in Regina in Week 6, winning a 33-31 thriller.

QB MAIER UNDER SPOTLIGHT

Quarterback Jake Maier will be the focus for the Stampeders. He's third in the CFL with 3,827 passing yards, but his 15 touchdown passes have been matched by 15 interceptions – a number of them back-breakers in the late stages of close games.

He hasn't been helped by injuries to key offensive players, including wide receiver Reggie Begelton, wide receiver Tommy Lee Lewis and running back Dedrick Mills – but Maier said the team can overcome those absences.

"We're grateful," Maier said. "It's been a tough road (this season), but we're still on the road – and it is what it is, but I'm grateful to get this opportunity.

"This is do or die for us."



QB Jake Maier addresses the media ahead of tomorrow night's game. pic.twitter.com/Qn5xbBPx5w — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 12, 2023

"This is do or die for us (tonight), so either our season continues and we have something to play for and something to chase, or kinda the opposite so - we're looking forward to it.

"But it kind of is that do-or-die thing."

One secret weapon for the Stamps might be the return of running back Peyton Logan, who has been out since early in the season.

"I provide fresh legs," Logan said. "I am very excited to play. I'm just ready to get out there."

Game time at McMahon Stadium is 7:30 p.m.