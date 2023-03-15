Stampeders happy to have James Vaughters back in the fold

After winning the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, James Vaughters left for greener pastures and his dream to play in the NFL.

After spending three years south of the border, Vaughters is back in his old stomping grounds. He signed a contract with the Stampeders in the off season. Vaughters says when he decided to return to the CFL, Calgary was his best choice.

"As you all probably know we went to two Grey Cups and won one when I was here before," said the 29-year-old Vaughters.

That's something that I wanted to continue when I made this transition back up to the CFL."

"I'm a fan of the culture here and it's something I wanted to continue when I made the transition back up to the CFL."



James Vaughters addresses the media in his return to Calgary



BETTER FOOTBALL PLAYER

The 187 centimeter tall (6'2), 113 kilogram (250 pound) Vaughters spent two seasons with the Chicago Bears and one with the Atlanta Falcons.

He says playing in the NFL definitely made him a better football player.

"Yes I learned how to be a pro here but just some of the ridiculous athleticism that you see from Hall of Fame talent that you see in the league is something that is incomparable," Vaughters told a group of reporters.

"A guy like me who doesn't have that same talent can make the most of his opportunities just by understanding those who know bio-mechanical things."

VIOLENCE, INTELLIGENCE AND EFFORT

When he played in the NFL, Vaughters was a linebacker. Now that he's back in the CFL, he'll move back to the defensive line. Vaughters will be a huge addition to the Stamps' defence and he said in case you forgot, this is what you'll see from him on the field.

"Coaches have always said that my biggest strength is my violence, intelligence and effort," he said.

"I think that you have to be able to do all of those things with aggression in football to be - for me at least - to be good."

IT'S ALL ABOUT WINNING

Vaughters says he's not a big believer in individual statistics. His goals are all about team success.

"Winning is always the plan," he said.

"I think that's something that's done by wanting to win every single play and always thinking about winning the play that's in front of you."

Vaughters has got a busy couple of weeks ahead of him. In nine days he and his fiancé Leslie will tie the knot.