The Labour Day Classic is is a lot more worker friendly if you're a Calgary Stampeder than an Edmonton Eskimo.

That's because come Monday afternoon, the Stampeders will be looking for their eighth consecutive Labour Day Classic win over the Eskimos.

According to the Stampeders' website, the annual Labour Day battle started in 1959. The Stamps and Eskimos have met 53 times since then, in early September.

And while Labour Day has been kind to the Stamps over most of the past decade, the Eskimos actually lead the Stampeders by a game in the 2019 standings, with a 6-3 record as opposed to the Stamps' record of 5-4.

With a victory Monday, the Stamps' chance to eventually overtake the Eskimos in the West Division will improve considerably.

Labour Day also marks the return of Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who is expected to start for the first time in two months.

Mitchell, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018, hasn’t played since June 29, when he suffered a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.

Fans are expected to gather in the McMahon Stadium parking lot for the traditional tailgate party before the game.

More to come.