CALGARY -- When Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel traded the first overall pick in the CFL draft to the B.C. Lions, he was still confident the player he wanted would be available at number three.

And that’s exactly how things played out on Thursday, when the Stampeders selected Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and the 6’2 250 pound defensive lineman out of Southeastern Louisiana who says being drafted by the Stamps was a dream come true.

“It was the team that I felt I had the best connection, with the coaching staff and the entire organization,” he said.

“To have my name called and my family there sharing the moment with me, it was completely surreal.”

The family shared the moment together in Adeyemi-Berglund’s hometown of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Adeyemi-Berglund has actually visited Calgary before. He was close to joining the U of C Dinos but ultimately chose to go to the United States for school and football. He says it ended up being the right decision for him.

“It’s given me a lot of aspects to my life that I can stack up to," he said. "Whether it’s playing against great competition or living somewhere where the values aren’t always the same as they are back home in the Maritimes or even would be out west.

"It’s allowed me to grow as a person, as a man and definitely as a football player.”

As good as he is as a defensive tackle, Adeyemi-Berglund is an equally impressive student: he earned all academic team honours in 2018 and 2019 and has one week left until he graduates. He’s an Integrative Biology major and one day may study to become a doctor.

But right now it’s all about football and the Stampeders.

“I’m not sure if it going to be a doctor or a surgeon or just research," he said. "I have my own goals in the medical field and being able to help people and give back to the community.

“That’s really important to me," he added. "But right now that’s on the back burner. I’m a football guy.”

Adeyemi-Berglund was in Nova Scotia during the tragic mass killings in April. He says it was a very tough thing to go through but it definitely brought the province together.

“It’s so tragic that it happened. But I’m really proud of how we responded. I hope it never happens again anywhere in the world.”