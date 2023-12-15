Stampeders re-sign all star kicker Rene Paredes to one-year deal

CALGARY
    The Calgary Stampeders' Rene Paredes watches his game-winning field goal with Cody Grace against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary on Nov. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol The Calgary Stampeders' Rene Paredes watches his game-winning field goal with Cody Grace against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary on Nov. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

    The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed veteran kicker Rene Paredes to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

    Paredes will be entering his 13th season with the Stampeders, who signed him as a free agent in 2011.

    The 38-year-old led the CFL with 52 field goals and accounted for 185 points in 2023.

    The six-time West Division and league all-star also earned the team's nomination for most outstanding special teams player for the seventh time in his career.

    Paredes's 2,129 career regular-season points place him ninth on the CFL's all-time list.

    "We're very happy to have Rene back for another season," Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said. "He continues to be one of the best in league and we're excited to let him keep adding to his legacy."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

