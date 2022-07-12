Stampeders receiver Begelton equally adept to catching fish as he is footballs
Stampeders receiver Begelton equally adept to catching fish as he is footballs
He's one of the CFL's top receivers, but Reggie Begelton can catch more than just footballs.
When the Calgary Stampeders' star is away from the field, he likes being on water and chasing whatever swims. Two weeks ago, during the team's bye, Begelton fished for walleyes at McGregor Lake about 173 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
Next week, when the Stampeders are off again, he's hoping to hook some trout on Bow River, roughly 37 kilometres south of the city.
"It gives me a therapeutic out from the real world," Begelton said. "I go with no expectations so even if I have a bad day, I'm just happy to be out there.
"If I have a great day, then that just makes it more exhilarating. The whole purpose is active therapy, that's how I like to put it."
Begelton's fishing passion began while growing up in Beaumont, Texas.
"I have pictures from one of the first times I went fishing," he said. "I had a stringer of fish and I was maybe six, seven years old.
"When I was kid, it was mostly put a shrimp on and see whatever bit."
Begelton said he switched to live bait and started targeting different species once he started fishing with his dad.
"When I got to college (Lamar University), I'd go after practice or class and I picked up fishing artificial baits. Once I did that and learned how to entice fish, I've never gone back to bait," he said.
"We actually trolled with worms fishing for walleyes (at McGregor Lake) and it was very anticlimactic for me. I was like, 'This is not what I really wanted to do,' but at least I got to knock a species off my list."
Begelton said the biggest fish he's caught was a black drum, a saltwater species, that measured 56 inches. Not surprisingly, there's a story that goes along with it.
"We were fishing and hooked on to someone's rod and reel setup," Begelton said with a chuckle. "You could tell they'd just lost it because it hadn't corroded or anything like that.
"I put a lure on it just to see if it worked and the first cast is when I hooked that drum and I remember thinking, 'Oh, I think she still works.' I actually have video of it."
The six-foot, 205-pound Begelton is in his fifth season with Calgary, having registered 172 catches for 2,529 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 career regular-season games. In 2019, Begelton registered 102 catches for ,1444 yards and 10 TDs en route to being named a West Division all-star.
Begelton, 28, spent parts of two seasons with the NFL's Green Bay Packers (2020-21) before rejoining the Stampeders on Nov. 1. He had nine receptions for 133 yards and a TD in two regular-season games before registering five catches for 105 yards in Calgary's 33-30 overtime West Division semifinal loss to Saskatchewan.
This season, Begelton has 14 catches for 160 yards and a TD as Calgary (4-0) visits the defending Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-0) on Friday night.
Begelton played 46 games at Lamar University (2012-15). He graduated as the school's all-time leader in catches (227) and yards (2,435) and second in TD receptions (20).
"Fishing for Reggie is his pastime," said Kenny Kim, Begelton's agent based in Tampa, Fla. "I see pictures, videos, all the time of him and his friends having a great time fishing as a group.
"It's a good outlet for him outside of football, to get away and clear his mind."
When it comes to fishing, Begelton is always open to going after different species. During his time at Lamar, Begelton chased largemouth bass and while with the Packers he tangled with smallmouth bass.
Begelton's fishing bucket list also includes northern pike, muskies, sturgeon and halibut, to name but a few.
"I'll fish for whatever we are targeting," he said. "I'm still trying to get my first 30-plus specked trout so that's what I'm kind of hunting for now but they're hard to get."
Begelton practises catch-and-release but does enjoy keeping some fish for the table.
"When I do flounder, I like to either bake it or stuff it with crawfish or crabmeat," he said. "Redfish I try to do on a half shell on the grill or fry it.
"Speckled trout, for me, is baked."
If Begelton wasn't a pro football player, he could've seen himself seriously exploring options to become a professional angler.
"If I could drop everything right now and do something I loved and knew I'd be successful and wouldn't have to worry about funds, it would be pro fishing," he said. "If I could get the sponsorships and everything, I'd be happy to go to tournaments and I'd love to do that for a living, absolutely.
"The thing with tournament fishing is I wouldn't say that's when it becomes a job. It (fishing) becomes a job when you're a guide, bringing people out and you have that pressure of trying to make them catch fish. I think it becomes a job then and I don't think I'd enjoy that at all."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Luggage trackers could help in avoiding travel headaches this summer, experts say
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
-
10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in Edmonton
Ten people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.
-
U.S. man charged with kidnapping, rape to appear in court Tuesday afternoon
The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is expected in an Oregon, U.S., courtroom again on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Major delays' expected on Highway 1 after truck transporting excavator crashes into overpass
Drivers taking Highway 1 through Surrey were warned to expect delays Tuesday morning after a truck transporting an excavator crashed into an overpass.
-
B.C. nurse's registration cancelled after romantic relationship with 'vulnerable client'
A B.C. nurse has agreed to have her registration cancelled for at least 10 years as part of a disciplinary agreement after she was reportedly in a romantic relationship with a vulnerable client.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
Atlantic
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths; rise in new cases
New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and a rise in cases, in its weekly update.
-
N.B. expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots
New Brunswick is expanding its eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include everyone aged 18 and over.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada's premiers enter second day of meetings in Victoria
Canada's premiers are meeting again today in Victoria after a day of talks dominated by health care.
-
Victoria wealth manager to pay $30K to B.C. Securities Commission for misconduct
A senior manager at a wealth management firm in Victoria has been ordered to pay $30,000 to the British Columbia Securities Commission for advising in securities without being registered.
-
Firefighters tackle house fire near Port Alberni
Four fire departments responded to a house fire north of Port Alberni, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study finds
Vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
Roads re-open, evacuation called off after high pressure gas leak in Toronto
Residents evacuated from two downtown condominiums after 'high-pressure' gas line in downtown Toronto was damaged have been told they can return home.
Montreal
-
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
-
Boy dies after being struck by metal object in Quebec
A seven-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a metal structure in Quebec's Montérégie region.
-
NHL free agency frenzy begins in less than 24 hours; what will the Habs do?
NHL free agency season begins in less than 24 hours, sending sports pundits on a feeding frenzy of contract talks, speculation, rebuilding plans and the words 'cap' and 'hit' being used more times during the summer months than 'family' and 'vacation.'
Ottawa
-
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
-
Would you pay $482 in taxes for free transit in Ottawa?
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city over the weekend, but the number of residents in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise amid a summer wave.
Kitchener
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Guelph
A new report from the City of Guelph reveals the intersections with the highest proportion of collisions resulting in death or major injury.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
-
Sask. premier joins call for more federal health dollars in B.C. meetings
Canada’s premiers are meeting for a second consecutive day in Victoria B.C. on Tuesday after Monday’s discussions focused on federal health care funding and the need for Ottawa to do more.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
-
Police in Huntsville looking for person behind false bomb threat
A phoney bomb threat closed a section of Huntsville on Tuesday morning for about 45 minutes.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Winnipeg
-
Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police
Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Manitoba
Manitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
Why people are being asked to change masks when at the hospital
A Winnipeg epidemiologist says policy changes regarding masks in hospital might need to be re-examined at after she was told remove her KN95 mask to put on a normal surgical mask.
Regina
-
Sask. premier joins call for more federal health dollars in B.C. meetings
Canada’s premiers are meeting for a second consecutive day in Victoria B.C. on Tuesday after Monday’s discussions focused on federal health care funding and the need for Ottawa to do more.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.