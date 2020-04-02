CALGARY -- Kamar Jorden has had the same routine ahead of training camp for the last six years — he heads to metro-Detroit to work with his trainers.

Things are a lot different this time around for the Stampeders receiver as Detroit is a coronavirus hot spot.

Jorden says he’s doing fine and staying safe. "I’m just going with the flow like everyone else," said Jorden in a Facetime interview with CTV News. "Watching the news and just trying to be aware of what the government wants us to do."

Two years ago, Jorden was having his best season but it was abruptly halted when he ripped up his knee.

He was able to come back and play a playoff game last season but admits the knee still wasn’t 100 per cent.

Jorden says the knee feels a lot better now . He was able to participate in a recentopen field workout where he ran routes for a quarterback alongside fellow CFL receiver DeVier Posey.

"It felt good. I felt fast and explosive," recounted Jorden. "I felt I was able to get all my cuts in and I wasn’t babying the knee."

Jorden says they made sure they kept it clean. "A lot of sanitizer wipes and stuff like that."

Of course that all may be for not this season. Earlier this week, the CFL postponed its training camps. Jorden is hoping they’ll be able to play this season but acknowledges that safety comes first.

"All of the CFL. The fans. The people at the top like coaches. We definitely want to play this season. But I think first things first when it comes to safety. I don’t think that’s a question for anybody. We want everyone to be safe. Our families, our friends, our fans in both the United States and Canada."

Jorden says he wants to be prepared if there isn’t a CFL season and he encourages other players to think the same way.

"We want to keep in shape and be smart with our finances," explained Jorden. "This is such a crazy time. You just don’t know how it’s going to play out."

By nature, Kamar Jorden has a positive outlook. He knows these are tough times but he wants to come out of this better, both physically and mentally, than he went in.