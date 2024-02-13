Stampeders sign 2023 interception leader, all-star Demerio Houston

The Calgary Stampeders have signed 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) interception leader Demerio Houston to a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old defensive back finished the 2023 season with seven interceptions as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Houston’s all-star 2023 campaign included 50 tackles, three fumble recoveries and four knockdowns in 15 games. He had one touchdown on a 45-yard pick-six against Calgary in Week 11.

The North Carolina product has been in the CFL for three seasons – all with the Blue Bombers – with 84 tackles, nine interceptions and one touchdown in total.

Boys do look good in Red 😏😎🔥❤️ https://t.co/o9GJyhBGXD — Demerio Houston (@ItsDhouston) February 13, 2024

Three more signings

The Stampeders also announced the signings of quarterback Matthew Shiltz, offensive lineman Trevon Tate and linebacker Micah Teitz on Tuesday.

Shiltz, 31, is a veteran of six CFL seasons, most recently with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He played in 11 regular season games in 2023 and made three starts, completing 108 of 161 passes for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 23 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

On the offensive line, 27-year-old Tate started 10 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023. He made eight starts at left tackle and two at right tackle.

Calgary-born Micah Teitz, a Springbank Community High School and University of Calgary alumnus, played his first five seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Teitz finished the 2023 season with 57 tackles, including three tackles for a loss, and two knockdowns in 18 games.