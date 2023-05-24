Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed

National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed has signed with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 29-year-old has played in 69 regular-season CFL games over five seasons with the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In another roster move, Calgary placed national defensive back Demetri Royer on the six-game injury list.

Herdman-Reed was a sixth-round selection by B.C. in the 2017 draft and he spent three seasons with the Lions before signing with Saskatchewan in 2021.

He has 96 defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss, 50 special-teams stops, three sacks, one forced fumble and five knockdowns over his career.

Herdman-Reed played four seasons at Simon Fraser University and was a two-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference defensive player of the year. He set the school record for career tackles with 428 and the conference single-game tackles mark with 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.