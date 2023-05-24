Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (45) yells toward Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brian Jones (89) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Toronto Argonauts linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (45) yells toward Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brian Jones (89) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

