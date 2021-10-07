Stamps banged up as they prepare for Rider rematch

CALGARY -

The Calgary Stampeders are trying to make it two in a row over the Roughriders as they face each other for the second straight week this Saturday night.

To pull it off, the Stamps will have to overcome a number of bumps and bruises.

Earlier this week, there were concerns about quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's sore shoulder. Thursday, concerns were that Ka'Deem Carey may not be able to play against the Riders. Carey is questionable for Saturday's game because of a sore back that has limited his ability to practice this week.

Thursday at practice, the Stamps remained hopeful that Carey would available to play against the Riders, because he's having a strong 2021 season so far, with 443 yards on 86 carries that has him fourth in the CFL in rushing.

If Carey can't play, Roc Thomas will take his place, Thomas's first game in a long time.

"Maybe like three years, man," Thomas said. "It's been a while since I played an actual game, so there's a lot of anxious emotions that's been building up for a long time.

"Man, just being ready so long to get back on the field."

Stampeder coach Dave Dickenson said the team will be well-served at running back either way.

"He's got top end (ability) for sure," said Dickenson. "Maybe (he's) not as big and strong as Ka'Deem but he's not small.

"Similar," he said. "I'd say similar. You know Ka'Deem is just, he reads things so well and has done it with us (before).

"But Roc is talent," he added. "He's a quality guy. Just always see how they react in actual games and getting tackled."

Thomas estimated that the last time he was in an actual game was in 2018, when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff for Saturday's Stamps and Riders is 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.