Stamps deal Arbuckle to Redblacks, release all-stars Roberson and Begelton
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Nick Arbuckle (9) looks for a receiver under pressure from Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Micah Teitz (43) during second half CFL action in Regina on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 37-10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
CALGARY -- The Stamps are looking for a new quarterback to back up starter Bo Levi Mitchell after trading the rights to Nick Arbuckle Friday.
Arbuckle was dealt to the Ottawa Redblacks in return for a third round draft pick in the 2020 draft and a conditional draft pick.
That was the final act of a busy week that saw the Stamps also release a pair of all-stars, defensive back Tre Roberson and receiver Reggie Begelton, to allow both to pursue NFL opportunities.
Arbuckle started seven games for the Stamps in 2019, filling in for the injured Mitchell.
He went 4-3 as a starter, completing 174 of 248 passes for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019, and will be a free agent effective Feb. 11.
"I thank Nick for everything he did for the Stampeders organization," said Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel. "Particularly for the way he performed during Bo's absence last season."
Roberson was a 2019 CFL all-star, and Calgary's nominee for the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award. He was second in the league with seven interceptions, had 12 knockdowns, and 41 tackles.
"Thank you to @calstampeders," Roberson tweeted. "It's been an amazing two years. I have grown a lot as a player and a man being here and raising my family."
Begelton was a 2019 CFL all-star and was the Stamps' nominee for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award, after a season in which he finished second in the league with 102 catches, and third in receiving yards (1,4444) and touchdowns (10).