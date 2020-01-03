CALGARY -- The Stamps are looking for a new quarterback to back up starter Bo Levi Mitchell after trading the rights to Nick Arbuckle Friday.

Arbuckle was dealt to the Ottawa Redblacks in return for a third round draft pick in the 2020 draft and a conditional draft pick.

That was the final act of a busy week that saw the Stamps also release a pair of all-stars, defensive back Tre Roberson and receiver Reggie Begelton, to allow both to pursue NFL opportunities.

Arbuckle started seven games for the Stamps in 2019, filling in for the injured Mitchell.

He went 4-3 as a starter, completing 174 of 248 passes for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019, and will be a free agent effective Feb. 11.

"I thank Nick for everything he did for the Stampeders organization," said Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel. "Particularly for the way he performed during Bo's absence last season."

Roberson was a 2019 CFL all-star, and Calgary's nominee for the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award. He was second in the league with seven interceptions, had 12 knockdowns, and 41 tackles.

"Thank you to @calstampeders," Roberson tweeted. "It's been an amazing two years. I have grown a lot as a player and a man being here and raising my family."

The #Stampeders have released American defensive back Tre Roberson in order to allow him to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) January 3, 2020

Begelton was a 2019 CFL all-star and was the Stamps' nominee for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award, after a season in which he finished second in the league with 102 catches, and third in receiving yards (1,4444) and touchdowns (10).