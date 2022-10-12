Stamps defensive linemen Shawn Lemon continues to drop quarterbacks
Shawn Lemon has been around the CFL for a long time and like fine wine, cheese, trees and Tom Brady, he's getting better.
It all started for Lemon back in 2011 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Since then, over the past decade, he's suited up for Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and B.C.
This is the 34-year-old's second go-round with the Stamps and he's having one of his best seasons. In 15 games, Lemon has 12 quarterback sacks, second in the league to Ottawa's Lorenzo Mauldin.
Lemon says age is only a number and he's not surprised he's having such a good season
"Perfect your craft and believe in it. Execute your game plan and you know I don't really consider 34 as being old, you know what I mean?" he said.
"You change up your training to fit how your body is feeling but like I said, I feel amazing," he said. "I feel like I'm 23-years-old and I'm not just saying that - I honestly do."
LEADERSHIP AND ACCOUNTABILITY
Lemon has always been a productive pass rusher in the CFL. Over his career he has 89 quarterback sacks. Head coach Dave Dickenson said in order to be productive year after year, you have to be a hard worker.
"Especially I felt like in the last few years he's really put the time in," Dickenson said.
"Not only for his body and to get better there," Dickenson added, "but also (by providing) leadership and accountability and doing some things that obviously veterans need to do."
Lemon is the veteran on the Stamps defensive line and being a leader is something he takes very seriously. He says passing on his wisdom is an easy thing to do.
"You know a guy that's been around as long as I've been around in this league, I've won being 15-3 when I was here in Calgary. I've won a cup being 9-9 in Toronto," Lemon said.
"I've been through a lot of these situations and there's not really a situation in this league that I haven't been through so I just pass that knowledge down to the younger guys."
AWARD CONSIDERATION
Lemon's season high for quarterback sacks was 14 with the 2016 Argos. With three games left in the regular season, he has a chance to set a new high for himself. Lemon's great season also has his name in the conversation for defensive player of the year in the CFL.
Lemon admits winning the award would mean a lot.
"That's very exciting and just a testament to the work that you've put in," Lemon said.
"You know as a player I've just got to continue to work hard and be the best leader I can be and be the best defensive end I can be for this team."
Teammates like Derek Wiggan marvel at what Lemon has been able to do this season and he would love to see him win that award.
"Like I definitely think he's in the conversation," Wiggan said.
"I would hope he wins it. It would be nice for our d(efensive) line room but you know voters do the voting but I definitely think he should be in the running."
Lemon and the Stamps go up against the Hamilton Tiger Cats on Friday night at McMahon stadium. Kick off is at 7:45 p.m.
