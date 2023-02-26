Stamps lose Shawn Lemon to Lions

The B.C. Lions have signed free agent all-star defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, the team announced Sunday.

It will be the 34-year-old's third stint with the Lions having played for them in 2018 and part of 2019.

Lemon had a career-high 29 tackles and matched his career best with 14 sacks, good for second in the league last season playing for the Calgary Stampeders. He also had five forced fumbles.

He was named a CFL all-star for the first time, in addition to receiving the West Division nod for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The 11-year veteran has totalled 221 tackles and 92 sacks across 135 career games.

“Shawn is an excellent addition to our football team, said co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell. “Getting to the quarterback is a big key to playing good defence and that is Shawn’s specialty.”

Earlier this off-season, the Stampeders lost defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, when he signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

