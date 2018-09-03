CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Stamps prove victorious at Labour Day Classic on last second field goal
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 11:19AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 3, 2018 6:27PM MDT
The Calgary Stampeders increased their lead in the CFL West on Monday afternoon after disposing of the Edmonton Eskimos in the first game of their home-and-home series.
The Stampeders remain atop the CFL standings with a 9-1 record following a game-winning field goal off the foot of Rene Parades to secure the 23-20 win. With the loss the Eskimos record dropped to 6-5.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.
With the win, the Stamps' 2018 home record improved to 6-0 while the Eskimos' road record dropped to 2-4.