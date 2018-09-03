The Calgary Stampeders increased their lead in the CFL West on Monday afternoon after disposing of the Edmonton Eskimos in the first game of their home-and-home series.

The Stampeders remain atop the CFL standings with a 9-1 record following a game-winning field goal off the foot of Rene Parades to secure the 23-20 win. With the loss the Eskimos record dropped to 6-5.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

With the win, the Stamps' 2018 home record improved to 6-0 while the Eskimos' road record dropped to 2-4.