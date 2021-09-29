Stamps return from bye week, looking to get on a 'mini-heater' after poor first half of season

CALGARY -

The Calgary Stampeders went back to work Tuesday after spending a bye week wondering what went wrong with 2021.

It's been a challenging first half of the Stamps season, after a loss to Hamilton earlier in September that dropped the team to 2-5 on the season, good for last place in the CFL West.

Coming out of the bye week, the Stampeders are going to have to kick it into gear or they won't qualify for the post-season.

One bright spot for the team is the return of Jamar Wall, who looks like he's ready to return to the lineup.

He was hurt on the second play of the season opener when he pulled a calf muscle.

Wall said it's been tough being relegated to the sidelines, but he's glad to be back and isn't giving up hope that the team can turn things around in the second half.

"It has been frustrating," he said, "but we understand there's still a possibility. You know we've got some very important games (coming up).

"What these next four out of five that we need to win and guys understand that. Like I say, this is the CFL and things can happen quickly and in a hurry, so we're definitely not out of it (yet)."

"We've just got to try and find our footing," he said, continuing. "We've got to try to get better and we have to find a way to win some close games and finish some games in the fourth quarter like we did in Edmonton.

"We've got to keep doing that and ultimately, we've got to get on a mini-heater. We can't just win one and then lose two – we've got to get on a mini-heater and win multiple games in a row and create some momentum."

The next game for the Stamps is Saturday, when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium, with kickoff at 5 p.m.