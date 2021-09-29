Stamps return from bye week, looking to get on a 'mini-heater' after poor first half of season
The Calgary Stampeders went back to work Tuesday after spending a bye week wondering what went wrong with 2021.
It's been a challenging first half of the Stamps season, after a loss to Hamilton earlier in September that dropped the team to 2-5 on the season, good for last place in the CFL West.
Coming out of the bye week, the Stampeders are going to have to kick it into gear or they won't qualify for the post-season.
One bright spot for the team is the return of Jamar Wall, who looks like he's ready to return to the lineup.
He was hurt on the second play of the season opener when he pulled a calf muscle.
Wall said it's been tough being relegated to the sidelines, but he's glad to be back and isn't giving up hope that the team can turn things around in the second half.
"It has been frustrating," he said, "but we understand there's still a possibility. You know we've got some very important games (coming up).
"What these next four out of five that we need to win and guys understand that. Like I say, this is the CFL and things can happen quickly and in a hurry, so we're definitely not out of it (yet)."
"We've just got to try and find our footing," he said, continuing. "We've got to try to get better and we have to find a way to win some close games and finish some games in the fourth quarter like we did in Edmonton.
"We've got to keep doing that and ultimately, we've got to get on a mini-heater. We can't just win one and then lose two – we've got to get on a mini-heater and win multiple games in a row and create some momentum."
The next game for the Stamps is Saturday, when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium, with kickoff at 5 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
Cardiac patients had a higher risk of dying at beginning of pandemic, Ont. study finds
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.
Japan's ruling party votes for new leader to replace PM Suga
Japan's governing party is voting to pick its new leader Wednesday, with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent, crucial tasks such as addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks.
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
Son of residential school survivor went from gangs to fighting for Indigenous rights
Clayton Thomas-Mueller tells the story of his life going from the mean streets of Winnipeg to fighting for Indigenous rights in his new memoir titled 'Life in the City of Dirty Water.'
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: tastawiyiniwak
Tastawiyiniwak has six candidates vying for your vote in the 2021 municipal election, including Jon Dziadyk.
Vancouver
-
'Blindly going forward': Urgent call for more COVID-19 testing as B.C. sees waits of hours or days
Amid increasing reports of lengthy waits for COVID-19 testing and soaring case numbers involving children, the former head of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is urging officials to increase surveillance in the province.
-
New COVID-19 rules: Regional health order issued for Fraser East local health area
B.C. health officials have announced a new regional health order for the local health area of Fraser East.
-
'Mom, I can't get ahold of anybody at 911': B.C. family faces difficulty getting ambulance for injured boy
Issues last week with B.C.'s 911 service provider meant some callers, including a grandmother, faced long waits or were unable to get through at all.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 case
In the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
Toronto
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Ontario region issues warning about aggressive tactic using loophole to pressure sales
A region in Ontario is warning about an aggressive new tactic that uses a loophole to help make sales.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrhaven elementary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Trudeau moving ahead with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal public servants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reaffirming his pre-election pledge to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for federal public servants.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa Police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
Ottawa Police investigate collision at Somerset Steet W and Bronson
Montreal
-
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real-estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real-estate ethics code.
-
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.
Kitchener
-
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
-
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situation
North Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Sault addictions group calls for more transparency over proposed addictions facility
An addictions group in Sault Ste. Marie is calling for more transparency when it comes to a planned addictions facility in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Homes evacuated, firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
Some Point Douglas area homes have been evacuated as a precaution and one firefighter has been taken to hospital as crews continue to battle a large fire burning in an abandoned warehouse that could take days to extinguish.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driver
A 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
Man pleads guilty for sexual abuse of six boys in northern Manitoba
A man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing sixboys and showing pornography to them and other boys in a northern Manitoba community.
Regina
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
-
Regina Food Bank kicks off Million Meal Challenge with help from Mosaic
The Mosiac Company has pledged to match up to 150,000 meals worth of donations with the start of the Mosaic Million Meal Challenge.
-
'Disappointing': Residential school in Lebret, Sask. vandalized
Three days before the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada the former residential school in Lebret, Sask. was vandalized.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Highway closed as police investigate traffic accident
RCMP have closed Highway 2 approximately four miles north of Prince Albert because of a traffic accident.
-
Outbreak declared at wâhkôhtowin School
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at wâhkôhtowin School.
-
Son, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.