Stamps rumoured to lose defensive end Folarin Orimolade to Grey Cup champs

Calgary Stampeder Folarin Orimolade has decided he's going to take his talents to Toronto, where he'll join the defending Grey Cup champion Argonauts, a CFL news podcast is reporting.

Last season was a big one for Orimalade, who was finally healthy after suffering a couple devastating injuries.

Now, according to Three Down Nation, he's about to become the highest-paid defensive end in the CFL with his new Argos deal.

He's set to earn $240,000 in 2023, including a $100,000 signing bonus.

He'll earn $250,000 in 2024.

CFL free agency officially opens up on Tuesday.