Stamps rumoured to lose defensive end Folarin Orimolade to Grey Cup champs
Calgary Stampeder Folarin Orimolade has decided he's going to take his talents to Toronto, where he'll join the defending Grey Cup champion Argonauts, a CFL news podcast is reporting.
Last season was a big one for Orimalade, who was finally healthy after suffering a couple devastating injuries.
Now, according to Three Down Nation, he's about to become the highest-paid defensive end in the CFL with his new Argos deal.
He's set to earn $240,000 in 2023, including a $100,000 signing bonus.
He'll earn $250,000 in 2024.
CFL free agency officially opens up on Tuesday.
BREAKING | Norad monitoring high-altitude object flying over Northern Canada
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) says it is monitoring a high-altitude airborne object flying over northern Canada.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
'Generous' offer on the table: Minister says health-care funding proposal amount is final
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government and the provinces still need to hash out the specific terms of their individual bilateral health-care agreements, the total dollar value of the offer on the table is final.
Deadly mushroom finds new way to reproduce, could impact Canada: research
One of the most deadly mushrooms in the world has found a way to reproduce alone, new research says, which leads scientists to believe a spread of death caps could occur.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
More than 100 kids hit the hill for freestyle skiing competition
The Edmonton Freestyle Ski Club is hosting a freestyle competition this weekend at Sunridge Ski Area.
Spruce Grove firefighters nearing $10K fundraising goal of rooftop campout
Firefighters in Spruce Grove are camped out on the rooftop of their fire hall to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.
Edmonton Oilers snap Senators' streak with 6-3 win in Ottawa
Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday. Sens goalie Anton Forsberg was injured and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower body injury.
B.C. family makes public plea for kidney donor as father's health rapidly declines
A B.C. family is pleading for help as a loved one's health deteriorates while waiting for a kidney transplant.
Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges seen on Salt Spring Island, RCMP say
Mounties on Salt Spring Island are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
B.C. funds Fraser River shoreline flood protection in Fraser Valley
A British Columbia First Nation that its chief says is under consistent threat of flooding is to receive a boost from the province for shoreline stabilization.
Trip of a lifetime: British leg amputees to visit Cabot Trail in summer 2023
Two British leg amputees are set to visit the Cabot Trail this summer after covering its entire distance virtually.
New Brunswick tourism ad set to appear during Super Bowl
Those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will be encouraged to visit New Brunswick, thanks to an advertisement spot purchased by the provincial government to air during the annual event.
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Arrest of 'potentially armed' suspect disrupts traffic outside Victoria Royals game
Police arrested a man on four outstanding warrants after an incident that disrupted traffic outside the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre during a Victoria Royals game Friday night.
Ferry service to Quadra Island disrupted after new ferry's apparent collision with dock
Ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island was disrupted Friday evening after one of the newest vessels in the BC Ferries fleet slammed into the terminal on Quadra Island.
Tory hasn't yet handed in resignation, is still Toronto's mayor: city
As of Saturday, John Tory has not submitted his resignation letter and is still the mayor of Canada’s largest municipality, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
These former Toronto mayoral candidates say they'll run to replace Tory in a 2023 byelection
Gil Penalosa, who finished in second place in the 2022 municipal election, has announced his intention to run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns.
Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
Witnesses recount the moments before and after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children.
French overtakes math as toughest subject for Quebec students: survey
French is now the school subject that gives young people in Quebec the most trouble, overtaking intimidating math, according to a survey shared with The Canadian Press on the eve of Hooked on School Days. The Leger poll was conducted online at the end of January among 1,005 Quebecers on behalf of the organization Alloprof. Of these, 197 were parents of children attending primary or secondary school.
SPORTS | Matheson scores winner as Canadiens down Islanders 4-3 in overtime
Mike Matheson scored the winning goal to lift the Montreal Canadiens to 4-3 overtime decision over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. In their final game wearing their light blue uniforms, the Canadiens (21-27-4) rallied to grab their first victory in the "retro reverse" jerseys and sealed their season record at 1-6-1 in the alternate garb.
This Ottawa neighbourhood was the 'biggest loser' for property values in 2022, study finds
Homeowners in Carp are the big winners for rising property values in the city of Ottawa, while Manotick was the "biggest loser" as the only neighbourhood with declining property values in 2022, according to a new study.
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 416
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt in a vehicle fire on Highway 416 Saturday. Traffic lanes were briefly closed.
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to incidents alleged to have happened during visits to the washroom.
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have occurred in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
'We got to be prepared': Canine CPR training course held in Martensville
PAWS republic in Martensville held a CPR Canine training course for people looking to be certified to assist their dogs in a time of need.
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
56 laid off at the Mint amid 'ongoing geopolitical instability'
The Royal Canadian Mint has made layoffs at its Winnipeg facility due to lagging business in international coin clients, but says the measure is only temporary.
Cold for a cause: Over $30K raised by 2023 Polar Plunge
The water may have been chilly, but the weather was sunny skies for the 2023 Polar Plunge in Regina.
Man arrested after multiple guns, drugs found in stolen vehicle: Moose Jaw police
A wanted man was found and arrested in Moose Jaw in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 after a stolen vehicle was found by police.