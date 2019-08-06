

Calgary Stampeders' quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was on the field for full practice for the first time since sustaining an injury in the second game of the season.

Mitchell injured his pectoral muscle and left the game against B.C. on June 29 favouring his right shoulder.

Last week, he started soft tossing and on Tuesday showed no signs of discomfort.

"I put the helmet on, really didn't want to take it off, not being able to put it on for six weeks so, arm felt great," he said. "Feet felt a little bit off, which is natural, but overall it felt good."

The Stamps play Winnipeg on Thursday evening but the quarterbacking duties will likely be handled by Nick Arbuckle.

"I think he made progress. It would be nice to have three guys, at least, available and we'll see how it plays out so. Obviously, Nick's done well, I'm not saying that we needed Bo but we're playing a great team and I want to see if he's ready. If he is, I'd like to make him available," said head coach Dave Dickenson.

"That's kind of my job, just to always be ready," said Mitchell.

It is hoped that Mitchell will be ready to go when the team faces Montreal on August 17.