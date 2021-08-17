Advertisement
Stamps to place quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on 6-game injured list with broken leg
Bo Levi Mitchell is heading to the 6 game injury list after breaking his leg. Here, Mitchell (19) throws the ball during the second half of the 106th Grey Cup against the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Sunday, November 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
CALGARY -- Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson announced Tuesday that quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will be placed on the six-game injury list with a broken leg, according to a social media report from TSN reporter Farhan Lalji.
Lalji said that, according to Dickenson, the injury was detected after the Stamps' season-opening loss to the Argos, but Mitchell tried to play through it against the Lions in the second game of the season, a 15-9 loss in which he tossed four interceptions.
Mitchell has a broken fibula, and has been outfitted with a walking boot.
Michael O'Connor, a former Argonaut, is expected to replace Mitchell Friday night against the Montreal Alouettes.