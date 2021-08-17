CALGARY -- Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson announced Tuesday that quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will be placed on the six-game injury list with a broken leg, according to a social media report from TSN reporter Farhan Lalji.

Lalji said that, according to Dickenson, the injury was detected after the Stamps' season-opening loss to the Argos, but Mitchell tried to play through it against the Lions in the second game of the season, a 15-9 loss in which he tossed four interceptions.

Mitchell has a broken fibula, and has been outfitted with a walking boot.

Michael O'Connor, a former Argonaut, is expected to replace Mitchell Friday night against the Montreal Alouettes.