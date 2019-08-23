

CTV News Calgary





Pride Week has come to Calgary and there are a number of activities to enjoy that celebrate the city's LGBTQS+ community.

On Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., The Paddle Station is hosting its annual Calgary Pride Raft on the Bow. Don your colourful clothes and bring your rainbow flags for a full day of rafting and kayaking on the Bow. More information can be found on Facebook.

Also for Pride this weekend, Calgarians can take part in the Memorial Park Pride Festival, an inclusive event that includes performances from local artists, family-friendly activities and workshops. Admission is completely free and the event runs on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Families looking to have a fun outing with their kids before they head back to school can visit Cobb's Corn Maze for the End of Summer Festival. Visitors can enjoy a petting zoo, climbing wall, bouncy houses, ropes courses, mini golf and many more activities. The event begins on Saturday and runs this weekend as well as over the Labour Day long weekend. More details are online.

Fort Calgary is hosting its uber-popular Brewery and the Beast event on Sunday. The sold-out experience features culinary delights from Calgary's top restaurants as well as premium drinks. Guests are also given the chance to learn about where their food comes from, with the goal of the event being a lesson on the importance of supporting local industries.

GlobalFest 2019 also wraps up this weekend at Elliston Park, so this is your last chance to take in the spectacle. Along with the fireworks show, the festival also features a great deal of food vendors, a children's village and access to the Oneworld Festival, a large educational display with dozens of cultural exhibits. Further information, including how to buy tickets, is available online.