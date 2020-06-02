CALGARY -- STARS Air Ambulance was used to fly a man to hospital after he fell at Barrier Dam in Kananaskis Country on Tuesday.

The air ambulance service was dispatched just before 3:30 p.m. and the man was flown to Foothills hospital.

STARS said that a 31-year-old old male was in stable condition.

Barrier Dam is a popular area for hiking and recreating just over an hour west of Calgary on Highway 40.