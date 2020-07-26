Advertisement
STARS dispatched to help woman hurt in ATV crash
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:18AM MDT
STARS flew a female victim of an ATV crash to hospital in Lethbridge Saturday. (File)
CALGARY -- STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene of an incident involving an off-highway vehicle Saturday night that resulted in serious injuries to a woman.
The agency said a helicopter was sent at about 8 p.m. to a scene in Blairmore, Alta.
A spokesperson for STARS says the incident involved a woman in her 20s who was injured when the ATV she was riding on rolled over.
There are no details on the woman's injuries, but she was taken to hospital in Lethbridge.