STARS Air Ambulance says they transported a man to hospital in Calgary after he was critically injured in a skydiving incident in Innisfail.

The service says it was dispatched to Innisfail Airport on Saturday afternoon for reports of a skydiving accident involving Big Sky Skydiving.

A man in his 20s, who had suffered traumatic injuries, was airlifted to Foothills Hospital in critical condition.

The company has not released any details about what happened.

There is no further information at this time.