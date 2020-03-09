CALGARY -- A state of local emergency has been declared for the hamlet of Swalwell, Alta., after a CN train collided with a B-Train propane truck Monday.

The collision took place at 2:55 p.m., as the truck was crossing the railway at the intersection of Township Road 302 and Railroad Avenue.

Propane from the tanker truck spilled and 100 residents of Swalwell have been evacuated or displaced.

Nothing from the train, which was carrying intermodal containers, was spilled.

Traffic is blocked at Township Road 302 and Railway Avenue in Swalwell, with crews on the scene, working to contain the two impacted propane vessels.

"Safety is of the utmost importance for our residents and the first responders working tirelessly to contain the scene. We're working closely with the CN Police, RCMP and local fire departments to mitigate the potential hazard," said Kneehill County Reeve Jerry Wittstock. "We ask that you please continue to avoid the affected area until notified by local authorities that it is safe to return.

Evacuees are asked to register at the reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute Cafeteria at 350 Fifth Ave. North in Three Hills, Alta. The reception centre is open until 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., please call 1-800-443-5541 if you require accomodations.

Fire department personnel will be going door to door to ensure that homes are evacuated.

Evacuees won't be able to return home Monday night, and will need to relocate elsewhere for overnight lodging.

There are no reported injuries or fires at this time.

Swalwell is approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.