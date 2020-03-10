CALGARY -- A state of local emergency for Kneehill County and the Hamlet of Swalwell in southern Alberta after a collision between a train and a propane truck Monday was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 58 homes were evacuated in Swalwell and the surrounding area after the CN train and a B-train propane truck collided just before 3 p.m. and one of the truck's propane tanks was punctured.

Crews remained at the scene overnight and the train was cleared about 3 a.m.

Propane was offloaded from the punctured tank and the truck is expected to be uprighted on Tuesday morning.

The train was carrying intermodal containers and did not derail or spill. No injuries were reported.

There are about 100 residents in the tiny hamlet, located about 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

A reception centre is located at the Prairie Bible Institute cafeteria in Three Hills (350 Fifth Ave N.), which will remain open Tuesday for displaced residents, who are expected to be able to return to their homes in the early afternoon.