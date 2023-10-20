'Stay in the CPP,' Poilievre says as Alberta pension debate continues

Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province’s proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.

“The division today on the CPP is entirely the result of Justin Trudeau attacking the Alberta economy,” Poilievre said in an emailed statement Friday.

“I encourage Albertans to stay in the CPP. As Prime Minister, I will protect and secure the CPP for Albertans and all Canadians, by treating every province fairly and freeing Alberta to develop its resources to secure our future.”

The Government of Alberta released a report last month outlining how much money Alberta could be entitled to if it left the plan and what an “Alberta Pension Plan” might look like.

Both the Alberta United Conservative Party and New Democratic Party are conducting surveys polling Albertans on their thoughts on the possibility of leaving the CPP.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the issue in a letter to Premier Danielle Smith, stating that the federal government will fight any move that could threaten the stability of the CPP.

"Withdrawing Albertans from the Canada Pension Plan would expose millions of Canadians to greater volatility and would deny them the certainty and stability that has benefited generations,” Trudeau said in the letter.

"I have instructed my cabinet and officials to take all necessary steps to ensure Albertans — and Canadians — are fully aware of the risks of your plan, and to do everything possible to ensure CPP remains intact.”

Smith responded in an open letter on Wednesday, calling the Prime Minister’s comments “disingenuous” and “inappropriate.”

“While there would indeed be some effect on the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) should Albertans decide via referendum to withdraw from the CPP and establish our own pension plan, the effects would not be remotely as severe as you imply,” Smith said in the letter.

The premier said any attempt to stop the province from exiting the CPP would be seen as an “attack on the constitutional and legal rights of Alberta,” and would be met with “legal and political consequences.”

Rachel Notley, the leader of Alberta’s Opposition, claimed that the premier believes leaving the CPP is an "attack on Justin Trudeau," in an emailed statement Friday.

“It’s not. It’s an attack on all Canadians — on your brothers, your sisters, your friends in other parts of the country,” Notley said.

“Even Pierre Poilievre thinks so and that’s why he’s urged Albertans to reject Danielle Smith’s plan and stay in CPP.”

Both parties continue to seek Albertans' perspective on the proposal to leave the CPP in their respective surveys and through public consultation.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Timm Bruch and The Canadian Press