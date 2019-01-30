The step-father of a child who was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries last March has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police were contacted on March 11, 2018 after a four-year-old child was taken to hospital in critical condition by her mother.

The child’s condition was later upgraded to serious but the injuries she received were believed to be life-altering.

According to police, the child’s step-father was the only adult in the home when the child was injured.

The step-father’s explanation of how the child was injured allegedly did not match up with medical evidence and he has now been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.