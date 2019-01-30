The stepfather of a child who was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries last March has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police were contacted on March 11, 2018 after a four-year-old child was taken to hospital in critical condition by her mother.

The child’s condition was later upgraded to serious but the injuries she received are life-changing.

“It was a, I would call it a catastrophic brain injury,” said Staff Sergeant John Guigon of the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit. “Before the incident she was a normal, healthy, happy child who was swimming, walking, running, talking and now she’s confined to a wheelchair, does not have full use of the left side of her body, has difficulty with cognition and speech.”

According to police, the child’s step-father was the only adult in the home when the child was injured.

Police say the stepfather’s explanation of how the child was injured did not match up with medical evidence.

“The basic story is an accidental fall in a washroom,” said Guigon. “The charges are the result of a conflict between what the offender suggests happened and medical science.”

The man has now been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

“Next to homicide, it’s probably the most heinous crime we could possibly lay. There’s the potential for 14 years’ incarceration if that person’s found guilty.”

The child, now five-years-old, is out of hospital and police say she is in a safe place.

“We honestly thought we were going to be dealing with a homicide. We did not expect her to survive and she survived only because of the really dedicated people at the Children’s Hospital,” Guigon said.

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

The man has been released from police custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on February 15th, 2019.