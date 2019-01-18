A former southern Alberta couple charged in the death of their son from meningitis in 2012 is asking the court to drop the charges against them and for compensation for their court costs.

David and Collet Stephan were found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of their 19-month-old son Ezekiel in 2016.

During the trial, court heard that the boy was treated with homemade remedies, like onion and horseradish, instead of being seen by a physician.

The couple eventually called 911 but the boy died at Alberta Children’s Hospital.

In May 2018, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial for the couple.

David Stephan told the court that the applications were made because recently released disclosure evidence shows RCMP released hundreds of pages of defence material to the Crown.

On Friday, David Stephan was in Calgary and asked the court to drop the charges against him and his wife. He is also seeking $4 million in compensation to cover past and future legal costs.

The Stephans now live in Grande Prairie and a new trial for the couple is scheduled to start on June 3.