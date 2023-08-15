Stephen Ames aims for fifth win on Champions tour this season

What a year it's been for Stephen Ames on the Champions tour.

The former Calgary resident has already won four times this season, including this past weekend at the Boeing Classic just outside of Seattle.

The 59-year-old Ames is playing some of his best golf and says you have to cherish every victory.

"You've got to strike when the iron's hot and I've done a good job of that," he said.

"I mean, I'm not playing the kind of golf that Steve Stricker is playing. He's won five times and is so far in front of the Charles Schwab (Cup). For me, right now, I'm just enjoying where I am -- where I'm at right now -- and I'm trying to make the most of it as we go along."

BETTER SHAPE

It's no fluke that Ames is having such a great year.

He's always been an elite ball striker but after COVID-19, he decided he wanted to get himself in better shape, so he hired one of PGA Tour star Jon Rahm's trainers.

Ames says the workouts aren't easy.

"They're tough. I mean, it's not to say Harry (Dr. Harry Sese) is there with his whip behind me. This is self-induced. I've got to do it myself. I've got to put the time in," Ames said.

"I've got to re-dedicate my mindset and all that in getting it done. As it is, when I'm finished (with media), I'm actually headed to the gym. I'm pretty diligent in trying to get in four to five (workouts) a week. You have to do it, especially at our age."

WORKING ON THE MENTAL GAME

Ames also continues to work on the mental side of the game.

In the past, he was too hard on himself when things weren't going his way.

He says his approach is much different now.

"You're going to have your ups and then your downs," he said.

"Dealing with the downs is obviously very important and I think I've learned to do a good job of that over the years and that's helped me evolve into the player I am today."

CHAMPIONS TOUR MAIN EVENT

The Shaw Charity Classic has raised more than $93 million for more than 270 children and youth charities across the province since it started in 2013.

Ames helped bring it here and says he never thought it would get this big.

"Just the accumulation of all of the other events on the Champions tour, I don't think they've raised the money that we have. So that's kudos to all they've done."

DREAMS OF WINNING THE SHAW

Ames says winning the Shaw Charity Classic would mean the world to him.

"It would be awesome because there's so many familiar faces and all of the people that have known me for 25 years here," he said.

Ames and the rest of the field tee it up for real beginning on Friday at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

The Shaw Charity Classic wraps up on Sunday.