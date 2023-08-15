Stephen Ames aims for fifth win on Champions tour this season

Stephen Ames tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Stephen Ames tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina