Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staff

For her 101st day as Calgary's mayor, Jyoti Gondek will have a new chief of staff.

That's because Stephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.

"I am no longer with the Mayor's office," Carter tweeted, around 4:30 p.m. "I love campaigns, campaigning and making a difference. I expect to do more of the same.

"I loved working with @JyotiGondek and expect she will achieve great things."

Carter worked as Gondek's campaign manager in her successful run for mayor in October, 2021. Previously, he helped Naheed Nenshi and also worked for former Premier Alison Redford's election campaign.

He recently ran into some controversy with comments about the removal of some homeless people from an LRT station during the most recent cold snap.

Carter confirmed to CTV News that he did not choose to leave. He was told to leave.

A request for comment from Gondek's office was made, but we haven't heard back yet.