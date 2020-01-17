CALGARY -- Police in Stettler say a 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father.

Officials say they were called to a home in the community, located about two and half hours northeast of Calgary, at 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Once they arrived, the determined the manner of death was suspicious, so arrested an adult male who was at the scene without incident.

Following an autopsy conducted in Calgary Friday, the Medical Examiner identified the victim as Barrie Douglas Johnson.

Johnson died of multiple blunt and sharp force trauma, but police are withholding all information about the nature of the incident.

Nicholas Climb Johnson, Barrie's son, who was arrested at the time of the incident, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Nicholas is scheduled to appear in Stettler provincial court on Jan. 23, 2020.