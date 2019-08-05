A central Alberta man is facing charges after being taken ito custody following a 10-hour standoff in Stettler.

Officers on patrol about 7:45 p.m. Friday spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Secondary Highway 601, near the Pheasantback Golf Course.

Police recognized the driver before he was able to speed away, so officers went to his home to investigate.

When they arrived, however, the man brandished a shotgun, so the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in, along with a police dog.

A man was taken into custody without incident following a 10-hour standoff.

Richard George, 23, is facing charges of:

Two counts of flight from police

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Seven counts of breach of a release document

Possession of methamphetamine

He is set to appear in a Stettler courtroom on Aug. 8.

Stettler is about 220 kilometres north of Calgary.