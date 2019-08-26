

CTV News Calgary





Stettler RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man who was discovered making a sandwich in someone else’s house.

Around 3 p.m. on August 16, a Stettler resident arrived home to discover a man leaving it. The home owner spoke to the man, who proceeded to leave on foot.

Stettler RCMP were contacted, and eventually located, and arrested 27-year-old Trevor Reid.

The police were able to determine that Reid entered thge man's home to make a sandwich. He was believed to be intoxicated by a drug at the the time of the incident.

RCMP charged Reid with Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House.

His next court appearance is September 26, 2019. The Stettler RCMP remind residents to lock their doors when they go out.